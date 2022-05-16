Memphis intends to carry Barça on its shoulders like Lionel Messi in the future – Sport.fr

Winner of Real Mallorca on the score of 2 goals to 1 last week, FC Barcelona can still believe in the place of dolphin of Real Madrid. Scorer for Barça, Memphis Depay seems to be getting better and better and the Dutchman does not intend to stop there.

Announced on the departure for several weeks and even during the last winter transfer window, the former player of Olympique Lyonnais does not intend to pack his bags immediately. Former of OL but also of Manchester United, he spoke about his future and today the possibility of a departure is not considered. “I came here wanting to play. I want to be important for the team next year and for many years to come,” assured the former player of Olympique Lyonnais in the mixed zone.

A speech that proves and shows that the Dutchman is determined to continue his career in Catalonia and thus help Barça to raise their heads. Under contract with the Liga club until June 2023, he has played 24 league games for 11 goals and 2 assists since the start of the season. See now if Barça and especially its coach Xavi is counting on Depay for next season…