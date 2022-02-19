Memphis weighs his departure from Barça and negotiates his return to…

FC Barcelona has had a new ‘look’ thanks to its offensive signings in the winter market. However, this large number of forwards could cause more than one to rethink their situation within the first team. That would be the case memphis depaywho would not be happy with his role in Xavi Hernández’s scheme and could be thinking of leaving in the summer.

This has been left to understand the French newspaper ‘Le Quotidien’, ensuring that Olympique Lyon and the attacker’s entourage would already be in contact to study a possible return. The departure of Ronald Koeman has left the Dutchman ‘KO’, who does not see his future tied to the Catalan club. His injuries have not allowed him to return to the best version of himself, but the new additions show how little confidence the coach has in him.

At the moment, the number ‘9’ is still the team’s top scorer, with eight goals this season. Nevertheless, the landing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres endanger their continuity despite having a contract until 2023. The next transfer window could return the Dutchman to his old home.

Despite this, her recovery seems to be top priority on his mind. This Sunday’s game at Mestalla against Valencia could be the opportunity for Memphis to show that he is still an important player, and that he can be the protagonist if he has the necessary minutes. The last performance of ‘Auba’ was not the best and De Jong seems to be a rotating element. He is already in the hands of the technician to give him the opportunity.

Lyon needs him

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas could suffer the loss of one of his most important players in the coming months. Lucas Paqueta has been on the radar of several teams and could come out in an important sale midyear. That is why the incorporation of an old acquaintance like Memphis would not represent any displeasure if he decides to leave for France. The next few months will be crucial.