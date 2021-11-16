Men and women, beloved lady in serious health conditions

Men and women, famous lady of the throne over is not well. What is happening? We tell you.

Concern for a beloved lady of the throne over. The woman in question did not show up on the last tapes of Men and women because of a rather serious health problem. What is happening?

For the past 25 years, the Maria De Filippi he keeps the Italian viewers company with his own living room of feelings. Young and old arrive at the court of the wife of Maurizio Costanzo to find love.

The luckiest ones leave the studio madly in love, those less nice to Cupid, they continue to hang around waiting for the man or woman in their life to come and take them away from them Mediaset studies.

In the past few hours, Something unexpected happened to a very well-liked lady of the well-known Marian transmission. The woman for severe health problems could not take part in the recordings. That’s who it is.

The lady in question is Gemma Galgani. According to the previews, the Turin lady she did not show up at the latest recordings of the channel 5 dating show for a rather serious health problem.

The famous protagonist of the drawing room of Marian sentiments contracted Covid 19. She tested positive for the swab and for this reason he was unable to take part in the famous Mediaset broadcast.

While not being physically present in the studio, the much talked-about lady has however found an effective solution to make no one miss her: the enemy par excellence of Tina Cipollari she connected to the studio from her home, thus participating equally in the episode!

As stated by the lady herself, the situation is manageable and under control. Gemma does not exhibit severe symptoms thanks to the vaccine which he did a few months ago. For the moment, however, it is in quarantine and will not be able to attend the studio.