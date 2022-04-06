Men and women, former knight devastated by the disease: “I lost many kg …” | Shocked fans

Another blow for men and women. A former knight of the transmission of Maria De Filippi is devastated by an illness, that’s who he is

One of the faces made famous after participating in Men and women made all his fans worry a lot. In the past few days, in fact, he had talked about one terrible disease which he suffers from without, however, dwelling too much on details. Lately we’ve even seen him make an unexpected decision, in which his girlfriend communicated that she chose to get away from all social networks.

It was the same girl who let all her fans know that the former knight is living one health situation definitely a lot complicated. Recall that their relationship began right in the studies of Men and women. We are talking about Cleara woman who seems to have wanted to keep the health conditions of her better half secret.

Due to the unclear and complete information, the fans have started a very agitated controversy. And so, the same knight, he wanted to tell him trying to shed some light on the matter. Her revelation, which we can read on donnapop.it, leaves everyone speechless. The boy then claims that for some time now he has not felt in full of his strength.

The situation of the former knight and his illness

A condition that was none other than a alarm bell which indicated the presence of a health problem not insignificant. Right from the start, she ruled out that it was stress even though the pace of work had increased considerably. After many analyzes, the diagnosis arrived, something much more serious than a simple one celiac disease. This is the story of Davide Donadei who has chosen to move away from social media.

“If I decided, after feeling bad, to move away from social media it is because I have slowly lost a lot of kg and I struggle to look in the mirror but at the same time the work cannot be put aside because it is MY restaurant, it is my home, the my life”. He claimed he just needed to spend peacefully this period, in which he will try to return the David before.

David has started suffering from this disease already 4 years ago, even if he never wanted to mention it publicly. She started losing many hairand see on his body the appearance of skin rashes And canker sores. As the situation began to be worrying, Davide chose to undergo some medical exams so that he could understand what was happening to his body.

After participating in Men and women, his life has become much more hectic. And it is precisely for this reason that she made the decision to go back to his home, leaving behind the frenzy of Rome and devoting himself totally to work in the restaurant. But of what suffers Davide Donadei?

After numerous treatments and analyzes, finally, Davide Donadei has discovered what is the disease that caused all those inconvenience. Doctors diagnosed him with ahigh basal insulina symptom that precedes the diabetes. He also reveals that he also suffered from numerous panic attacks, as he had begun to accuse strong tension of being around people. To try to get better, he has also started hiring numerous people medications.

Precisely for the sake of his health, Davide appears not to be interested in returning to the spotlight again Men and women. The participation in other public events, even if the job offers are more and more numerous, is not in his interest for the moment as he also described donnapop.

The hope is that, the situation, very soon can improve. So that Davide, al 100% of its strengthcan accept the numerous invitations and reappear on the small screen.