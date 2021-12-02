Men and women, former mum bis suitor: the announcement

Ester Glam, former suitor of Men And Women, in the last few hours she has become the mother of her second child.

She announced it herself, through her social channels. Ester today, December 1st, she became the baby’s mother Brando.





There Glam had participated in the dating show day Channel 5 in the role of suitor from Paul Crivellin. The latter, however, had decided to choose Angela Caloisi, with whom to date he maintains a relationship that is booming.

Meantime, Ester has raised a wonderful family. Together with his partner, Luca Baldacci, however, also had to face a painful event that dates back to last December. The influencer has in fact suffered an abortion, after the birth of her first child Gabriel, affectionately called Chicco.

The former face of Men And Women so he decided to share a shot that portrays the new entry on his profile Instagram, thanking her partner and admitting that it was not an easy pregnancy but that an “imperfect mom” and a “caring dad” are waiting for him:

To me. That I did not give up and I gritted my teeth to be able to give birth to you. To me, who made friends with the sofa until it took its same shape. Then to me, who trusted my body. And to me, who have exceeded my pain threshold increasing it with difficulty from time to time, To you, Luca, my special man, who has supported me in these 9 months by taking charge of a whole life, a child and a house alone, putting aside everything else. To us, your parents, who loved you from the first moment we knew you would become life, or indeed, you already were. And to you, who are already a little warrior who juggled a thousand uncertainties and clung to life pretending to be there. To you, our rainbow child, who have chosen us as a family, who have chosen to have an imperfect mom, a caring dad and a tremendous big brother, know that we will always love you above every possible limit. Welcome Brando TO. Baldacci, second great and immense love of mum and dad.



