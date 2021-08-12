Men and Women, Massimiliano breaks the silence on the crisis with Vanessa

This afternoon we told you about theair of crisis between the former tronista Massimiliano Mollicone and his choice, Vanessa Spoto, which could be deduced from the latest social messages written by both.

Following the inevitable unleashing of comments on the web, a few minutes ago, through the Instagram stories on his profile, Maximilian intervened on the subject using these words:

I had said that I didn’t want to be on social media for a while, but seeing the comments it is normal that I have to make stories and give explanations.

I think that if under that post (the last post on the profile of Mollicone, in which she announced her intention to take a break from social media ed) Vanessa had put only one heart, all this would not have happened. You who follow me should partly know my story, you should know that it has not been a particularly easy life, there have been problems, and it is normal that many times they return. It is also normal that there have been quarrels with Vanessa, but not as apocalyptic as it may seem, very simple quarrels of a couple, there can always be. Then… even if it was that we broke up, but we are still together, a couple can be together or not, if a couple is compatible well come, if it is not amen, we are all human. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have left, imagine… (…) I want to get away from social media for a while, I don’t know, a week, I want to stay a bit on my own, I want to go back to having a bit of peace of mind because you don’t know what I’m going through, what I’ve been through and what I’m probably going to spend and nothing, make a living every now and then

Maximilian he then wanted to respond to a comment read on social media that particularly impressed him:

I read a comment that made me laugh it said ‘eh, but he settled down’… but maybe, ragà! I wish I had settled down, at this time I would have taken home to mom, I no longer made her work, I did the shopping, how many things, but the fact remains that it is nice to talk when you do not know …