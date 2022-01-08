Men and Women: Nicola Vivarelli on OnlyFans?

The audience of Men and Women will surely remember Nicola Vivarelli, the 26-year-old boy who came to woo the 70-year-old Gemma Galgani. On Instagram, Nicola provoked all his fans by launching a poll: will his future be on OnlyFans or not? The answer was almost unique!

Nicola Vivarelli, former protagonist of the throne over of Men and women, is back to throw provocations on Instagram. All the audience of the broadcast conducted by Maria De Filippi will surely remember very well Nicola, that he had presented himself with the nickname of Sirius and that, alone 26 years, had arrived for woo Gemma Galgani, the 70-year-old lady who hasn’t found love yet.

Despite the chats and some exits, between Nicola And Gem the feeling had not blossomed and soon the lady of Men and women he understood that his future couldn’t be with Sirius.

Read also: Men and Women: Gianni Sperti attacks Gemma Galgani

After some time, however, what is he doing now Nicola Vivarelli? His future, surprisingly, could be up OnlyFans!

Men and Women: Sirius on OnlyFans?

In fact, recently Nicola Vivarelli is back to being talked about for some videos, quite trashy, published on his profile, where there are also the sexy photo that highlight the sailor’s muscular and sculpted physique. Thanks to the success of these shots, Nicola Vivarelli she asked her fans: “You think I should open OnlyFans? “.

OnlyFans it is the platform that has now gone viral on the web and afterwards explicit contents are also uploaded, upon signing up for a subscription. For fans of Nicola Vivarelli it could be an opportunity to see more of him!

After launching this provocation, open the next question box to talk to hers followers, there was only one argument to prevail: OnlyFans.

“Open OnlyFans!”, “We all want it: open OnlyFans!”, “We all want you: open OnlyFans!”.

Faced with this enthusiasm Nicola Vivarelli remained very vague, first stating that it was all a joke and then making an expression that hinted at only one thing: you never know what might happen! Nicola Vivarelli, therefore, will give life to one turning point sensual?