Men and Women, Riccardo Guarnieri disease: the very delicate surgery

Men and women, Trono Over, as is now well known, the knight Riccardo Guarnieri, has returned to the Court of Queen Mary. This has clearly caused a lot of uproar and also a lot of curiosity. Furthermore, the most romantics have dreamed of a return of the flame with Ida Platano, his historic ex. But so – at least for now – it wasn’t, although in the end the two decided to dance together, reaching the center of the studio.

And while we talk extensively about this his returna lot of information about him re-emerges from the past that have never failed to circulate on the Net, despite the fact that he has chosen to stay for quite some time. away from the TV, since the general public, primarily female, you have never forgotten in the name of its charm, truly remarkable. Including that of his health problemabsolutely not indifferent.

Men and womenthe chatted and dreamed return of Riccardo

Men and womenthe Throne Over never ceases to amaze and it is also for this reason that the numerous viewers of the well-known Canale 5 dating show, including those who can be defined – with good reason – of the first hour, like it so much.

And the return to the studio, long desired and dreamed of by the most romantics, of the knight Riccardo Guarnieri, former historian of the beautiful lady Ida Platanowho is taking one disappointment after another in love, immediately knocked these people out of their seats.

He was -perhaps- back there for win it back? Apparently not. Obviously they talked to each other but in the end he wasn’t very nice to her, as Gemma Galgani also pointed out. But then in the endand they danced together and she appeared very happy and excited when she was in his arms.

It remained in the hearts of the viewers

Riccardo knows he is still in the heart of the lady as well as of the viewers who even after his choice of leave the program and the Small Screen in its entirety following the end of his liasion with the dame Roberta Di Paduahowever, they continued to follow him on Social and desired his return. And even in that long period of absence, many news about him continued to circulate on the Net, including one, rather alarming, which concerned his health.

His health problem, now solved

The man during an interview said: “I had a heart problem that I discovered by chance “.

But what was it about, in detail?

“After two years, I found out I have a regurgitation of blood in the heart, due to an artery that did not close properly. After the operationAt first, I was afraid because I realized that I could no longer do what I did before. But now I am the same as before“, Said the man.