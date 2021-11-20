Men and women, the former tronist Lucas Peracchi ‘without veils’ on OnlyFans: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Lucas Peracchi, former tronista of Men and women, has announced his landing on OnlyFans, the famous paid social where people show off how ‘mom made them’. And so, having archived his decidedly unfortunate experience in Maria De Filippi’s feelings program, the former tronist Lucas decided to fall back on the commitment to the gym, becoming a highly sought-after personal trainer and packaging a screaming body, which he decided to show off on social media, to the delight of its many fans.

The former tronista of Men and women publishes his photos without veils

In these days, in fact, Lucas Peracchi announced on Instagram that he has also landed on OnlyFans, where he has already shared several shots ‘without veils’.

The former tronista of Men and women, fresh from his definitive break with the young Mercedesz Hengher, he admitted that for him it was a decidedly simple choice, since he never had problems taking sensual shots and sharing them with the many fans who follow him. Hence, Lucas’ choice to open his OnlyFans account, where he can give vent to his artistic ‘creativity’ without the risk of being reported for sharing content that does not reflect the guidelines of other social networks (as in the case of Instagram and Facebook).

Lucas Peracchi’s version: ‘There is nothing wrong with it’

“Long live love and long live art. I have always taken pictures without veils, I don’t see and I will never see anything bad.

What’s strange about doing it? “Wrote Lucas announcing the news concerning him to his followers. At the same time, then, the former tronista of Men and women did not hide that all year round he works hard in the gym to train his body and thus achieve important results, which is why he has no intention of hiding.

“I put so much effort into training and then what do I do, do I cover myself? That’s why I took this step”, underlined Lucas Peracchi.

After Men and Women, Lucas could return to television

In short, no kind of shame on Lucas’ part in showing his body without veils, just as other former faces of Men and women had already done in recent months.

These are Alessio Lo Passo and Mariano Catanzaro, who also ended up on OnlyFans. Meanwhile, for Lucas Peracchi the doors of television could soon reopen. The indiscretions on the cast of competitors of the next Big Brother Vip 6, in fact, reveal that he could also be in the most spied house in Italy, at the behest of the host Alfonso Signorini, helmsman of the successful reality show Mediaset, broadcast since September on.

