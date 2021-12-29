Men and women, the lady talks about her serious illness: “It’s not over”

Bad news for one of the protagonists of the Throne Over of Men and Women. The woman has made a bitter discovery and sadly she has to continue her battle.

News that fills the many fans of the most famous dating show on Italian television with anxiety and anguish. One of the best known ladies of the latest editions of Men and women he is once again struggling with a serious health problem.

Born in 1972 in Genoathe woman shows up in the transmission studies in 2018in search of the right man. With a sunny and frank character, despite his always ready smile, he has a difficult family situation behind him, marked by the death of his mother when she was just 14 years old.

Strong-willed and very focused on her work fashion agentduring the experience on the show it was initially linked to Sebastiano Mignosaeven if things ended badly between the two and she even went so far as to throw a glass of water at him after being called a “pretty easy woman”.

He later began dating Salvio Calabrettaa knight who has just come out of a complicated relationship, with whom things are still booming, to the point that the two live happily together. Unfortunately, health is playing tricks on the woman, as she confessed on her social networks.

Men and Women: the battle is not over yet for the lady

The lady, who she lost both parents to cancerfaced a similar fate a few years ago when she found out she had thyroid cancer. Fortunately, she managed to eradicate it, but she confessed to fans that she had to face the ugly evil again.

In fact, in 2020 it was diagnosed with malignant breast cancer and a few hours ago he wanted to update followers on his health conditions: “Here I am, the path to healing is going well, I am very tired, my body has undergone changes but I am alive”.

“The main cure is positivity, this is my second time and I screwed 🤞 damn Mister T” added Luisa Anna Monti, reminding everyone of the importance of prevention.