Men and Women, the most criticized knight says goodbye: “I met a woman outside”

To Men and Women, here is an unexpected news: the most talked about knight of the male parterre has decided to say goodbye. Who are we talking about?

Big changes in Maria De Filippi’s dating show. Different goodbyes to make room for new stories. As always, the Canale 5 program never stops giving emotions and surprises.

In the face of multiple Announcements, there is a news, in particular, that has shaken the minds: one of the knights he decided to say goodbye to the transmission. Great confusion since it was an unexpected announcement. Who is the gentleman who decided to greet the U&D audience forever?

Men and women, great news: cavaliere says goodbye to the program

As well stated by Lorenzo Pugnaloni’s Instagram page, a first big news concerns the most popular lady of the show: Isabella Ricci. Well! The splendid and refined lady of the Throne Over, has left the program, having, finally, found love, Fabio Mantovani. Fans of the couple are ecstatic and wish the newly engaged couple much happiness.

Gemma Galgani expiated the period of quarantine, due to Covid and returned to the studio. Finally, she met her new suitor. In addition, an indiscretion circulates, reported by Blasting News and ‘reposted‘from Lorenzo’s page, according to which the Turin lady could rise to tronista in the new version of Vip men and women, scheduled for next year.

Among these bombshell news, there is another unexpected one concerning a Knight. It has been the most talked about and criticized of the program so far. That’s who it is.

This is Marcello Messina, a real estate agent. In this long period he has often been at the center of controversy and criticism, so much so that his goodbye, now confirmed for a chance encounter with a woman, with whom he fell in love.

In fact, as he himself said in the program: “I met a person who impressed me“. He said that a beautiful lady came into his agency a few days ago for an appointment. Afterwards, he admitted that he was “cheeky“, pointing out “I took that person’s number, called and said look, I have to propose to her“.

In the studio great perplexity, especially between the two incredulous commentators but Maria De Filippi, promptly, defended it, firmly supporting “he could have disappeared and ended there, instead he comes here and says it, it seems to me a correct behavior“, Alluding to his honesty contrary to the skepticism that has arisen.

Despite this, there are those who still do not give peace, like the last suitor of Marcello, Jessica Serra, claiming that he made fun of all the women present. But according to the knight, the important thing is that he is happy and that finally (and we wish him so) he has found the right woman.