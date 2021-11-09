Men and Women, the tragedy and illness of Chiara Rabbi: “Because I was always swollen”

Shock statement from the suitors Chiara Rabbi which reveals between the lines of a health problem that should never be underestimated. Here are his words …

Chiara Rabbi, former suitor of Men women then choice and today girlfriend of Davide Donadei, is much loved by the general public who today love to follow it almost daily on the Social where the girl has an almost constant thread with all of them. Person with a big heart, he decided to go public a health problem, absolutely not to be underestimated, which has been affecting her for some time and which she initially, as she clearly implied, had underestimated. And it is because of what she had appeared on TV rather bloated. Here is the explanation now …

The story of his health problems on social media

“My first gynecological examination was very late and they found me themicropolicistic ovary if I’m not mistaken, they prescribe the pill, I was afraid of gaining weight, very wrong because it’s not like that, you just need to know how to dose it well “, the young woman candidly confessed, bringing in a lot of determination but also a pinch of healthy emotion.

He then explained the reasons for his swelling: “I actually had a seven centimeter cyst in my ovary, now I don’t quite remember which one. It caused me a lot of problems in a very short time“.

And it is during her experience at the well-known Canale 5 dating show that Chiara decided to make further checksthe…

Health in the first place, the former suitor invites fans not to neglect themselves butthe

“At the time I also discovered that I also have a common bacterium that needs to be removed. So you must always make absolutely all the necessary checks. – the former suitor reiterated and then promptly added: “ And don’t neglect the breasts because I always have a lump that from benign it is not known if it can be transformedAnd”.

The girl has therefore very wisely invited her followers, very numerous indeed, to always be attentive and make all necessary checks, keeping in mind the fact that life is a wonderful gift and that it must be lived to the full as such, respecting and loving it as it should be. And to do this, it is necessary to put health first because, without that, as they say, we don’t go anywhere!