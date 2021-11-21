Men and women, the tronista Alessio Lo Passo lands on OnlyFans

The trend of the moment of famous people – we have understood it by now – is to abandon their veils to share the best of themselves with their followers: after Denis Dosio, Elena Morali, Malena now also the former tronista of Men and women Alessio Lo Passo has decided to open his own profile OnlyFans to share the hottest shots from his gallery with his audience. Needless to say, his followers immediately appreciated this hot news: fans, in fact, with less than € 10 a month can write to him directly in private and ask for spicy “extras”.

The former tronista of Men and women, in a recent interview with colleagues from SPYit.it, he told the reason for his choice: “My girlfriend suggested me to open a channel on Onlyfans – the influencer Federica Pacela – she has been working on it for some time. At first I thought about it, I admit, I was hesitant, especially when he explained to me how the site really worked and I feared the judgment of others but for us it is work “.

A new way of working on social media that allows famous people to get naked for their followers, thus bringing home good sums of money. However, not everyone recognizes this work activity and for this reason too Alessio Lo Passo often and willingly found himself at the center of criticism and controversy, despite the fact that he himself has often declared: “AND just work […] I decided to show myself completely unveiled to those who pay “.

Always Alessio Lo Passo, in an interview with iGossip.it, he declared: “I thought about how many requests for photographs a little“ beyond ”I have received over the years and I said to myself: why not? I had already posed naked. If someone likes to look at me, I don’t see anything wrong with it. Moreover OnlyFans it is strictly regulated, so it is a protected environment. We are adults: adults and vaccinated. No offense to anyone’s sense of modesty and no obligation to peek “. In short, in his new profile OnlyFans Alessio shares the best photos of himself designed only for those who really know how to appreciate his sculpted abs and his statuesque physique. We just have to enjoy this roundup of hot photos taken from his Instagram profile (@ lopasso83). Browse the gallery.