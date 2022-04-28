Men demand more Aesthetic Medicine treatments for work reasons

Related news

According to data extracted from a recent study by the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine, two out of ten men are current users of aesthetic medical treatments. A growing figure that has not yet reached the female sector, where the data stands at five out of ten women, but it faithfully reflects the growing interest of men in maintaining a youthful appearance and caring for their image.

In this sense, the Head of the Aesthetic Medicine Service at Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Dr. Natalia Cárdenas Chandler, explains that “in general, it can be said that The man goes to the Aesthetic Medicine consultation motivated by obtaining an external appearance that strengthens his security at work or helps him find job opportunities. Another reason is linked to the need to consolidate their social status”.

Regarding the patient’s profile, the expert highlights that “it is usually un patient with an average age of around 35 years who expects great efficacy in the results of the treatments and seeks great discretion. That is, she requests great positive effects of the treatments without any evidence of having carried them out. Speed ​​is another of their demands. They ask for an agile treatment plan that requires a single session.”

Social Media Pressure

Although the reasons that lead men and women to embrace Aesthetic Medicine vary according to gender, there is a common denominator that unites both segments of the population: Social Networks. The new relationship scenarios that have been established as a result of the birth of digital social platforms have generated a growing “pressure” for the external aspect.

Dr. Cárdenas Chandler highlights the increase in queries in which an appearance similar to that of an influential network profile is sought. “It is common for them to bring a photograph, generally retouched with a filter and that they demand a similar aspect from us. However, it is not usually an adequate starting point since when approaching an aesthetic procedure it is very important to adapt the treatment to the physiognomy of each person to obtain truly positive results”, he points out.

The person in charge of the Aesthetic Medicine Unit of the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella lists the most common procedures in men: Relax the negative expressions of the upper third, definition of the eyelid and eyebrow, marking the mandibular angle as well as the definition of the mandibular line to obtain a wide and square appearance of the chin, luminosity of the skin, rejuvenation effect and nuance of scars of acne. The most common cosmetic medical procedures are usually toxin, dermal fillers with hyaluronic acid, laser procedures… etc.

