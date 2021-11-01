Men In Black 2, on Netflix streaming from today

Men in Black 2, the 2002 sequel directed by Barry Sonnenfeld starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, lands on Netflix in streaming starting today 1 November 2021 for all users subscribed to the service!

Along with Bad Boys and Independence Day, the Men in Black saga highlights Will Smith’s talent. His agent J (armed with the inevitable sunglasses and sparaflashante neurolyser) breaks through the screen thanks to irresistible ironic skills and perfect alchemy with the most cast and grim colleague played by Tommy Lee Jones. Thanks to a simple and adventurous story, capable of overturning the perception of aliens in the cinema in an original way, Men in Black is also remembered for the musical hit of the same name in which ours reminds everyone of his skills as a rapper.

Will Smith in a scene from the movie Men in Black 2

The success in the saga has been so great that the “reboot” Men In Black International has also arrived, in which the official debut of Agent M of Tessa Thompson, the new recruit of the group of government secret agents, who, like Will Smith, is immediately set aside a shocking secret: aliens exist and live on Earth in disguise. At his side is the best secret agent around, Agent H played by Chris Hemsworth.

Men in Black 2 is just the latest of many novelties in the catalog in November 2021 on Netflix, which again this month has made available to users new awaited TV series, memorable sagas and great cult.