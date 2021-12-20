News

Men in Black 5, the news on the film

Men in Black 5 is the sci-fi and action film in development. It is the sequel to 2019’s Man in Black International film, which ironically re-proposed a pair of agents – H / Henry and M / Molly – to counter the attack of an alien race called “La Ruche”.

Men in Black 5, the possible plot of the film

It has recently emerged that the fifth part of the film series is in the making. The reboot Men in Black: International was crushed and even the box office did not reward it, having grossed 253.9 million dollars against a budget that fluctuated between 94 and 110 million. But the series born in 1997 has been able to propose a comedy that the public appreciated, especially for the artistic union between the protagonists Will Smith And Tommy Lee Jones, which however in the 2019 film did not return in a cameo.

If the fifth part of the series is already confirmed, the plot will always be focused on the two protagonists who will collaborate to fight the aliens, because now that’s what fans expect. It is possible that narrative arcs of the comic from which the films are based are also used, that is Men in Black written by Lowell Cunningham, illustrated by Sandy Carruthers and published between 1990 and 1997.

Men in Black 5, the possible cast of the film

Despite the start of production, it has not leaked yet we could be part of the cast. The presence of Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson, but there is no certainty. On the direction, it could come back again F. Gary Gray, after the first three films were directed by Barry Sonnenfeld.

Men in Black movies in streaming and on-demand

The films in the series are Men in Black (1997), Men in Black II (2002), Men in Black 3 – MIB³ (2012), the reboot Men in Black: International (2013). The first and third films are available for streaming on NOW, the second on Netflix. They are all on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, Microsoft Store, TimVision, Mediaset Play.

