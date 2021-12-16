Men in Black: International: plot, cast, trivia about the film

Is titled Men in Black International and is a science fiction film, released in cinemas starting from 25 July 2019, directed by F. Gary Graye which will be broadcast on Thursday 17 January 2019 in prime time at 21.30 on TV8. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Men in Black: International: the cast

In cast of the film Men in Black: International, we find the presence of the following actors: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson, Rafe Spall, Emma Thompson, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Kayvan Novak, Spencer Wilding, Sartaj Garewal, Stephen Wight.





Men in Black: International: the plot

After an enlightening encounter of the third kind, the latest recruit of the secret organization MiB, l‘Agent M, finds himself under the protective wing of the heroic Agent H in cosmopolitan London, when a shape-shifting duo of intergalactic murderers execute an alien aristocrat. Now, with a devastating superweapon of mass destruction hidden somewhere on Earth, the Men in Black will leave no stone unturned to retrieve it. However, heavy clouds of mistrust and a scent of betrayal envelop the once incorruptible agency. Is there a well-placed mole among them?

Men in Black: International: some curiosities about the film

The shooting of the film was made in New York, in Morocco, Ischia, Italy and London. The film grossed $ 253.3 million at the worldwide box office, starting from a production budget estimated at 230 million dollars, including the marketing campaign.

To perfectly cover expenses, Men in Black: International he should have earned $ 300 million. There is a reference to the character of Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth in the MCU, when Agent H attempts to defeat an alien by throwing a small hammer at it, using the same motion that the God of Thunder makes.

