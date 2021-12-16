Men in Black, Tommy Lee Jones had turned down his role: how did Spielberg convince him?

The success of Men in Black was due to the coincidence of a lot of factors: an engaging plot, a well-balanced enthralling rhythm between action and lighter moments and, of course, the chemistry between the two protagonists Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, duo who, in fact, he even risked never seeing the light.

Not everyone knows, in fact, that Tommy Lee Jones was not particularly enthusiastic about the project when it was introduced to him by the production: connoisseur of the comic series by Lowell Cunningham from which the film by Barry Sonnenfield was based, in fact, the actor found that the script took too many liberties, betraying the spirit of original work.

An objection that was not ignored by Steven Spielberg, executive producer of the film: decided to include Tommy Lee Jones in the cast, in fact, the director of The Shark and Close Encounters of the Third Kind promised the actor that script would have been modified in such a way as to improve it and make it more faithful to the tones of the comic.

Jones, for his part, devoted himself body and soul to the role of K, even accepting to be completely covered in slime in a famous sequence (as opposed to Will Smith, definitely not very enthusiastic about it). And you, how do you judge Tommy Lee Jones’ contribution to the cause? Let us know in the comments! Here, in the meantime, you will find our in-depth analysis on the Men in Black trilogy.