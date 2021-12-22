“Men? It’s not just me”

The holidays argentine’s Wanda Nara. Waiting for the arrival of the husband, lady Icardi spends her days between work And leisure. After the inauguration of his new shop of cosmetics, the showgirl allowed herself a few evenings in dance club in the company of his sister Zaira and some friends. Everything, as always, was documented on the profiles social della Nara, more active than usual these days. Between photo And video of wild dancing, Wanda seems to have found the serenity after the scandal that hit his marriage. But in addition to her family and friends, Wanda can count on being there Agustin Longueira, his bodyguard personal. In recent days, the Argentine media had revealed some background on the relationship between Wanda and Agustin.

Wanda Nara and the bodyguard But to clarify what kind of relationship there is between the wife by Icardi e Longueira he thought about it himself through some statements made during theinterview granted to the program Los Angeles de la Manana. “I’m the only bodyguard she has at the moment and she is very quiet and polite”, he has declared Longueira about Wanda Nara. The bodyguard then has told of how it started to work for the showgirl: “I came to Wanda through a company that hired me for the duration of her stay in Argentina, which will probably last until January 3”.

The revelations about Wanda Nara During the interview, however, the reporters Yanina La Torre And Angel Brito, they wanted to investigate more on the relationship between Wanda and Augustin, pressing the bodyguards with requests without filters: “Did you go with her to dance at Tequila? Did you take her to bowling?”, Brito asked. “I am always close to her and I am attentive to what is happening around”, Longueira’s reply. “But is there only you next to her? Do men hold back? Tell us the truth”Yanina insisted. “Not only just me”, concluded the bodyguard without adding others details.