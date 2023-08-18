Entertainment

men married to singers

In the past few hours it was confirmed that Britney Spears has ended her relationship with Sam Asgarai.

Britney Spears After ending their relationship, they’ve given us something to talk about in recent times Sam Asghari, It has affected everyone, as he has joined the list of celebrities who He has broken his love of many years. The interpreter of ‘Toxic’ He has gone through many relationships, but they have not been successful. therefore, in here mega This will be discussed.

singer of 41 years has also surprised For everything that has happened in the last few days. now it is count those love Which he has done, but not that he has succeeded.

In 2004 she married Jason Alexander, but it The marriage lasted only 55 hours. Due to various circumstances, January 5 of the same year. It should be noted that this man He was her childhood friend. Shortly after, he began a relationship with Federline, who was Justin Timberlake’s dancer.

only dating for three months They got engaged and married in 2004., they had two children but three years later britney He sought a divorce from Federline.

then he came into her life Sam Asghari In 2016. The man was at his peak and in 2021 he mustered up the courage and proposed to Spears. They got married in June 2022 and attended the wedding Various international celebrities like Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton Drew Barrymore and Madonna.

After several months, the couple decided to consummate their love. Although the reasons are currently unknown, It is said that this happened because of infidelity.

