Men: the first teaser trailer of the new film by Alex Garland

A24 has released the teaser trailer for Mennew project signed Alex Garland (Ex-Machina, 28 days later) starring Jessie Buckley. The star of I’m thinking of ending it here she plays a girl who goes on vacation alone in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. Men will be Garland’s first film after that Annihalation, Netflix horror / Sci-fi movie starring Natalie Portman. The new sci-f film will hit US theaters on May, 20thwhile there is no news yet for a possible distribution in Italy.

Men is distributed by the A24 production house and produced by Scott Rudin, production partner of all of Alex Garland’s projects. The director had previously stated that he would be working on a script for a low-budget horror set in the UK. “I don’t know if that’s unrealistic or notGarland had said. “A movie at this particular moment always seems unrealistic, but then somehow it turns out to be effective“.

Below is the first trailer for Men:

Garland made his directorial debut in 2014 with Ex-machina, science fiction film focused on the development of artificial intelligence. The film has as protagonists Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson And Alicia Vikander. Ex-Machina follows Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), a young programmer who wins the chance to spend a week in the mountain home of Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac), the CEO of the company he works for, BlueBook. Nathan immediately reveals to him that his house is nothing more than a large research laboratory where he alone has designed and built a humanoid machine equipped with artificial intelligence named Ava (Alicia Vikander). During the 88th edition of the Oscars he won the prize for best special effects, receiving a nomination for best screenplay.