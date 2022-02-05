Mena Suvari: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Mena Suvari is an actress who has conquered the world with her charm and acting talent, proving to be versatile and full of skill. The American actress has always worked hard to build a solid and lasting career, so much so that she continues her work between films and TV series.

Here, then, are ten things to know about Mena Suvari.

Mena Suvari: his films

1. Has starred in famous films. The actress makes her film debut with Ecstasy Generation (1997), then starring in The collector (1997), The other side of Beverly Hills (1998) and Carrie 2 – The fury (1999). Gets great success thanks to American Pie (1999) and American Beauty (1999), with Kevin Spacey. He later acts in The unusual suspects (2001), American Pie 2 (1999), Sonny (2002), of Nicolas Cage, Domino (2005), with Keira Knightley, Family indulgence (2005), with Kevin Costner Brooklyn Rules (2007), Stuck (2007), The Pittsburg Mysteries (2007) and American Pie: together again (2012). In recent years he has instead starred in The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019), Do not tell anyone (2020), What Lies Below (2020) and Fourth Grade (2021).

2. Not only cinema, but also television. The actress has not only worked on the big screen, but has also participated in several television projects. The Suvari, in fact, appeared in ER – Doctors on the front line (1996), Six Feer Under (2004), Psych (2010), The Cape (2011), American Horror Story (2011-2018), Chicago Fire (2015), South of Hell (2015), Clarence (2014-2018) and American Woman (2018). In addition to her acting activity, the actress embarked on the path of production, working on the film Don’t close your eyes (2014).

Mena Suvari in American Beauty

3. Her character evolves with make up. Director Sam Mendes has carefully designed the look of the two girls protagonist of American Beauty. If that one of Thora Birch gradually uses less and less makeup, the character of Mena Suvari instead uses gradually more and more to emphasize the vision of their changing perceptions of themselves. The actress was immediately enthusiastic about this ploy, finding that it describes the change in her character very well.

4. It wasn’t the first choice. The actress wasn’t actually the first choice for the role of Angela. In fact, they were also contacted Kirsten Dunst, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brittany Murphy And Katie Holmes, but all of them refused the offer. Who came to audition were Tiddani Thiessen, which however was not satisfactory, Majandra Delfino And Kate Hudson. In the end it was Suvari who won and got the role of Angela. A role that then consecrated her on the American film scene.

Mena Suvari in American Pie

5. He participated in some chapters of the series. The American actress has not participated in a single film in the series, namely the first, made in 1999, playing the sweet Heather, a girl capable of changing the rude Chris. In addition to the first chapter, in fact, the actress also participated in American Pie 2 (2001) and American Pie: Together again (2012). Recalling the experience on the sets of these, Suvari said she was not initially surprised by the success of the series, only later understanding how these have become real cinematic cases.

6. He made the film in the same year as a cinema masterpiece. The Suvari has turned American Pie in the same year as American Beauty. In these two films, the actress plays two mirror roles: a sweet and chaste girl in the first film, and the uncanny Angela in the second. The actress recalled the experience positively, finding that Heather’s role allowed her to show other nuances of herself as a performer.

Mena Suvari: who is her husband

7. He already has two marriages behind him. The actress first got married to the cinematographer Robert Brinkmann, 17 years older than her, with whom she started a marriage that lasted from 2000 to 2005. Later, in 2007 she met the music producer Simone Sestito, married three years later and divorced in 2012.

8. She got married for the third time. The actress married again, in October 2018, to Michael Hope. He has worked in several TV shows and in some movies such as I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Slasher And Indian Horse. In October 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, then born in April 2021 and named Christopher. Suvari thus became a mother for the first time.

Mena Suvari is on Instagram

9. Has an official Instagram profile. The actress, like most of her colleagues, has an official Instagram account that is followed by around 273,000 people. There are many photos that see her as the protagonist on her wall, between working and daily moments. In fact, you can find posts linked both to his activities as an interpreter and to more private moments or related to his environmental battles. By following it you can therefore stay up to date on all its activities.

Mena Suvari: age and height

10. Mena Suvari was born on February 13, 1979 in Newport, Rhode Island. Its overall height corresponds to 163 centimeters.

Sources: IMDb, Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, Hollywoodlife