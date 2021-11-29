Menarinibus starts from Bologna: here is the first Italian electric bus

It is called Menarinibus Citymood 12e the first Italian electric bus. Presented in Bologna, together with its liquid methane “cousin” Citymood LNG, the new 12-meter represents the entry of Industria Italiana Autobus on the international market of local electric-powered public transport. The company, which restarted thanks to state support in 2019 after the years of crisis under the control of the Turkish Karsan, expects to hire 200 people. Another 100 employees have already returned from layoffs and work in the two production centers of Bologna and Flumeri, in the province of Avellino.

“It is strange that being here, in front of an electric bus, ignites a motion of emotion. It happens, however, in rethinking the battles of recent years to save a historic company such as Menarinibus, today Industria Italiana Autobus, national leader in the sector “. The object of the emotion of the mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore, is the first Italian electric bus: a 12-meter designed and built in our country.

Menarinibus, from the crisis to the future

The Menarinibus Citymood 12e presented in Piazza Maggiore, in Bologna, marks a decisive relaunch step for an Italian company with over 100 years of history. And it marks Italy’s entry into the promising – national and European – market of local public transport with electric traction. Menarinibus had entered a deep crisis after being acquired in 2018 by the Turkish Karsan. Today it bases its relaunch on the development of sustainable energy vehicles, in particular electric ea liquid methane (LNG). These are the engines of the two new buses presented in Bologna: in addition to the Citymood 12e electric bus, the Citymood LNG liquid methane designed mainly for extra-urban lines.

Two hundred hires on the electric bus

Re-launched after the state intervention in 2019, Italian Bus Industry it articulates its activity on the two poles of Bologna and Flumeri, in the province of Avellino. “All production – the Chairman explains to the CEO, Antonio Liguori _ was reallocated in Italy with the launch of a review plan for the entire range with a view to ecological transition “. The recovery plan has already allowed the return to work of one hundred employees who had been placed in layoffs. Other two hundred hires are scheduled. The engineering department that designed the first electric bus Italian, while the assembly of the vehicles is carried out in Flumeri.

Tper: “Only electric buses by 2030”

Tper, the Bolognese local public transport company, plans to bring the first 12 electric meters into service between the end of the year and the beginning of 2022. “We have launched a 190 million investment plan _ says the president of Tper Giuseppina Gualtieri _ which must lead us to the exclusive use of electric buses by 2030 “.

On the other hand, 27 Citymoods running on liquid methane will enter service on the Bologna suburban lines in the coming months. Bologna is currently second in Italy for the incidence of electric-hybrid buses. “Important numbers – underlines the mayor Lepore – but not yet significant: the launch of these new vehicles is decisive in an increasingly green perspective “.

Objective: international markets

The Citymood 12e electric bus therefore represents the bridgehead of the Italian industry in a market in full development – also thanks to the European funds destined for the NRPs – so far dominated by European and, above all, Chinese competition. The engineering department of theUniversity of Bologna. The Emilia-Romagna Region financed it, as the councilor for economic development and work emphasized with satisfaction Vincenzo Colla.

Roof batteries and recyclable seats

The Citymood 12e is emission-free not only in traction, but also in the management of air conditioning and auxiliary systems. To ensure a height from the ground of the bus that does not compromise accessibility, it has been chosen place the batteries on the roof of the vehicle. These are al batteries Lithium-NMC of the latest technology that allow to provide different capacities according to the usage profile. The batteries have a capacity of 330/495 kWh and a rated voltage of 655 V. They guarantee 300 km of autonomy in normal traffic conditions and in a flat city like Bologna.

The introduction of the new battery buses (naturally the order will be put up for tender, so the Citymood 12e will have to conquer it) will be progressive, explains the president Gualtieri and will initially cover four lines. High-power recharging will take place with plants located at the terminus.

The transport capacity of the new 12-meter Citymood 12e is 80 passengers and all seats are made from partially recycled and 100% recyclable material. Each seat is equipped with a USB charger.

Among the other technological solutions adopted on the Citymood 12e, a camera system instead of mirrors rear-view mirrors that also activate a system of internal video surveillance he was born in passenger counter system, now indispensable in times of Covid. Finally, the bus is equipped with all driver assistance systems.

– Do you want to be part of our community and always stay informed? Subscribe to the Newsletter and the YouTube channel of Vaielettrico.it—