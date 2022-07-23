Mendes determined to place Cristiano Ronaldo at Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo has still not returned to training at Manchester United. In the meantime, his agent Jorgge Mendes is trying his best to convince Atletico Madrid to welcome him.
Jorge Mendes tries to use all his influence to find a top club to Cristiano Ronaldo who wants to compete in the Champions League. After Chelsea, PSG or Manchester City, it is Atletico Madrid which is now in the sights of the super agent. According to L’Equipe, the Portuguese is pushing hard to convince the Colchoneros to welcome the Portuguese star.
Determined to join Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo faces two options this summer: either stay with Manchester United or move to Atletico Madrid. The Lusitanian striker isn’t embarrassed to join the Colchoneros, despite his move to Real Madrid. The chances of staying with the Red Devils are diminishing despite Erik Ten Hag’s statements. The Mancunian manager said he was waiting for his player to return from Asia. Last season, Ronaldo scored 24 goals and provided 3 assists in 39 games for United in all competitions. His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2023.
