Ménès, his message to Neymar’s detractors

Neymar’s start to the season is very encouraging for PSG. The form displayed by the Brazilian pushes Pierre Ménès to warn the player’s detractors.

Faced with its responsibilities and almost invited to look elsewhere at the end of last season by its president Nasser al-Khelaïfi, Neymar obviously heard the message. For his return to competition, the Paris Saint-Germain player has already shown very good things and the optimism of the supporters is once again showing the tip of the nose. Could it be that the “Ney” finally shows what he is capable of, five years after a promising but gradually forgotten Parisian debut? For Pierre Ménès, some may have to review their copy.

On his platform Pierrot LeFoot, the journalist took stock of the game offered by PSG, in particular during the Ligue 1 match won hands down by the Parisians on the lawn of Clermont (0-5, 1st day). And he had a special word for the anti Neymar. ” She continues like this, II think there are a few people who are going to have to turn around with the Ney. (Saturday) evening, it’s a goal on the opener, three assists. »

The World Cup to motivate yourself

The problem with Neymar since he has been at PSG remains consistency, but above all his resistance to blows, with the injuries that this has caused him. Almost three months before the World Cup, the 30-year-old wants to show off and prepare as well as possible, he who made the world event which will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, the highlight of the rest of his international career. For now, it seems to be on the right track.