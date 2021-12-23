Menopause: how you deal with it based on your zodiac sign

There menopause it is a physiological step that all women must face: between 45 and 55 years, the female organism gradually decreases the production of estrogen, resulting in the cessation of menstruation.

This in terms of health, can lead to the onset of psychophysical disorders, such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, vaginal dryness, depressive states, decreased memory and concentration, but also increased cardiovascular risk (heart attack, stroke, hypertension) and osteoarticular pathologies.

To deal with this phase in the best way, one thing that can be done is to scrupulously treat thesupply (weight gain is a possible consequence) e increase thephysical activity. On the Astral front, each Zodiac Sign can have a different way of dealing with this important life change.

Are you curious to know how each Sign faces this physiological moment? Here’s what the stars say.

