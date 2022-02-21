Menopause is a risk factor for women requiring coronary angioplasty procedure

As in any surgical procedure, no matter how invasive it may be, some complications may occur.

Dr. Aníbal Lugo Rosas, interventional cardiologist and director of cardiology at Hospital La Concepción.

The medical literature defines coronary angioplasty as that minimally invasive procedure that aims to dilate a stenotic artery or vein of the heart through a catheter, as mentioned in an exclusive conversation with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Aníbal Lugo Rosas, cardiologist interventional and director of cardiology from La Concepcion Hospital.

“Is A procedure percutaneous where a catheter is inserted and taken to the heart of the person, to be able to visualize the coronary artery, through fluoroscopy”, explained Lugo Rosas.

In addition, the doctor emphasizes that there are currently patients who are going to need surgery, understanding it as The procedure while there are patients who are clearly going to benefit from angioplasty: “As in all medicine there are going to be gray areas, which is where the benefits and probabilities of each procedure are discussed depending on the patient.”

This type of intervention is performed more frequently in people between 45 and 50 years of age, especially in the male population. However, the percentage of postmenopausal women who require this procedure is quite high, in fact, as women age, they could exceed the rate of the male population who undergo this surgical treatment.

“Many patients are afraid of him to cardiac catheterization, and it is spoken of as a myth. The truth is that it is A procedure relatively simple and fast depending on the operator and the duration is usually a few minutes. The probability of complications from it is quite low, “said the cardiologist.

In coronary angioplasty, the patient may be at risk of bleeding, infection, and even death. However, Dr. Lugo emphasized that these cases are rare.

“It is estimated that it will pass in less than 1 case in every 1,1000 patients that they are stable. There are always patients who enter the catheterization room already unstable, when they have a heart attack or have arrived with some cardiovascular condition, the risk in them is greater, ”he indicated.

Over the years this procedure has evolved, providing a better quality of life to the patient, especially if we take into account that the size of the catheters and the intervention itself have changed drastically. In fact, there are currently medical centers that perform this type of surgery using robotic medicine: “This is a line where cardiology is heading, as well as surgery in general and medical treatments.”

postoperative recovery

The patient must be aware that they cannot lead the same lifestyle they had before starting treatment, but must modify different aspects in the company of a specialist.

“I always tell them that this is a commitment. I tell them in the same operating room, where I do the easy part, the hard part is up to them, which is exercising, maintaining a balanced diet and taking medication. They can’t fail any of the three, because if they do, the chances of requiring another coronary procedure are much higher,” he concluded.