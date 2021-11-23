Menopause supplements for weight loss: the best

G.food supplements have become a an important element for maintaining one’s well-being. Even in menopause. Over the course of her life, a woman goes through several particularly delicate phases of physiological change, in which it is necessary pay attention to meeting nutritional needs. The main changes also include the stage of menopause, in which the decreased estrogen causes the alteration of the function of thermoregulation, vasomotor stability and sleep-wake rhythm.

The role of supplements

«The supplement market is vibrant and dynamic, as recent data testifies to a overall sales increase of more than 4% compared to the same period last year. For a total value of over 3.2 billion euros. Data that highlight, on the one hand, an increasingly felt need for a lifestyle based on health and well-being, on the other an innovative and quality offer that meets the consumer’s favor “, he declares Alessandro Golinelli, President of Integratori Italia di Unione Italiana Food, the trade association member of Confindustria which represents the sector of food supplements and health products in Italy.

The problems of menopause

«The continuation of the condition of hypoestrogenism in menopause, causes numerous alterations in the vagina resulting in vulvo-vaginal atrophy and genito-urinary syndrome, with negative consequences on social life, sexual life and quality of life. Postmenopausal status is significantly associated with the risk of metabolic syndrome, induced by the physiological changes in lipid and glucose metabolism occurring during this period. Women in menopause have higher total, LDL and triglyceride cholesterol levels and lower HDL cholesterol levels. Also, it occurs increased fasting blood sugar and insulin resistance», Explains Professor Vincenzo De Leo, Director of the School of Specialization in Gynecology and Obstetrics of the University of Siena.

Supplements in menopause

“For menopause, in recent years, phytoestrogens have established themselves as therapies. They are nutraceutical products which, in addition to being a good alternative to hormone replacement therapy, have proven capable of exercising one strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity. A recent Japanese randomized study showed that isoflavones also have an effect on the psychological symptoms of menopause»Continues Professor De Leo

Nutritional imbalances in women

Low calorie and slimming diets, eating disorders and the choice of vegetarian diets make the female population even more at risk of nutritional imbalances. «Studies on nutritional intake highlight, in women, the chronic deficiency of some elements. Among them: iron, folic acid, calcium, magnesium and many vitamins. Both during adolescence and in adulthood: elements that can be integrated through supplementation », advises the expert.

