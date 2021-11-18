Menopause, the relationship between hot flashes and muscle well-being
Our grandmothers often called them “caldane”. An intense sensation of heat rises from the chest towards the face, the skin turns red, the desire to take off clothes to try to cool off becomes uncontrollable. The hot flashes, sudden flows that appear in the period of menopause, go up towards the chest and face to give way to sudden redness, are one of the most common annoyances for women in this age of life.
Now a Korean research says that, at least on the statistical front, there would be a relationship with the well-being of muscle tissue. And, strange to say, those with more fragile muscles would have a lower risk of having problems of this type.
From sarcopenia to hot flashes
Muscle tissue tends to decline over the years. And sometimes muscle loss it can become so significant that it leads to a real state of suffering, which experts call sarcopenia.