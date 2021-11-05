Men’s haircuts Fall 2021, new look for Timothée Chalamet

Busy on the set of the film Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix film where he stars alongside two Hollywood greats such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet proves as always that he has the makings of a sex symbol, all without apparent effort. Exactly the opposite of the muscular and powerful macho man, the French-American actor, 25 years old and a collection of film roles not to be laughed at (as well as an important cover on Time Magazine in October), he stands out with his wild-transadato skater look: una long curly hair left loose on the shoulders combined with the inevitable cap with visor that could become the inspiration for the men’s haircuts wildest chic of Autumn 2021.

Long curly hair for him, the expert’s advice

There are men who hate the idea of ​​the classic short cut. Among the essentials of the long and medium-long cut we find the super sexy Jared Leto, Harry Stiles and Jason Momoa. Often the desire is to go against the tide and, after all, to feel a bit of a rock star. Is disheveled beautiful? According to Matteo Orlando, hairstylist of the Milanese salon Mastromauro Hair & Beauty, “long curly masculine hair represents a timeless hair look, with a dandy chic charm. The maintenance of such hair is quite basic, ideal for those who have little practicality with the beauty routine. Just get a hairdryer with a diffuser for drying and a soft volumizing foam to apply with your hands during the styling phase. If necessary, then, the wavy and long hair can be collected in one practical samurai bun, perhaps to play sports or on formal occasions. What matters is to treat the hair with super moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, to avoid frizz or electric effect. “For the rest, a wild touch always attracts. True Timothée Chalamet?

3 products for the hair routine of wavy and curly hair

