Men’s perfumes from the 2000s: pure millennial nostalgia

The 2000s were rather peculiar in the vast terrain of the perfumes for men. The general context: shirts slim fitmohawk hairstyles, flared jeans, ultra-thin ties with tailored vests, fast soccer shoes and iPods with headphones from plug. On TV? gossip-girl dominated towards the end of the decade, but other shows marked our lives, like Skins, Smallville, Lost and of course, The OC

If one or more of these things are familiar to you and unlocked memories in your head, you are a millennial from the tips of your feet to the last eyelash; and then you also know that perfumes were also key at this time. It was a time when great classics resurfaced, new and sensual fragrances were born to give our styles an extra masculine touch, and a festive character invaded bottles from all over the world.

The 2000s men’s perfumes they were full of a sophisticated and glamorous vision of the world, but also with a strong emphasis on youth and new generations —which at that time were many of us—. That was a time when big firms opted for aromas that played between the limits of sport and seduction, also revitalizing the strength of their big labels and names in the luxury industry. Was this a period in which the millennial fascination with fashion was awakened? Definitely. And the cinema, television and magazines knew how to direct it.

Here are the fragrances that were most successful in those years, which you can’t miss if you experienced them firsthand and that today continue to smell as cool as they did… yes, twenty years ago.

Armani Code

For a more attractive look, always. Courtesy

An masculine perfume that has been reinvented a couple of times and that was impossible not to have in the 2000s. Elegance and sensuality for our best party looks. It was launched in 2004 and its notes are: lemon, bergamot, star anise, olive flower, guaiac wood, leather, tonka bean and tobacco. The fact that this perfume was the winner of the FiFi Award Fragrance Of The Year Men`s Luxe 2006 must tell us something. In terms of design, its bottle was also a milestone and one of the most successful steps at that time, bringing together in his silhouette the clearest interests of the decade.

London Burberry