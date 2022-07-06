Men’s shirt and Gucci moccasins: Dakota Johnson’s look to walk around New York

Dakota Johnson is at the height of her career and the number of projects she is working on proves it. This same year we will be able to see it in PersuasionNetflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel. Y Cha Cha Real Smooth which premiered at the last Sundance Festival and promises to give the bell and let us know an unknown facet of the actress to date. A ribbon indie which Dakota Johnson also produces. Despite her busy schedule, the daughter of Melanie Grifftih and Don Johnson finds time to spend time with her partner, singer Chris Martin. Thus, they have been seen together these days walking around New York, at which time Dakota Johnson has left us a look most inspiring.

TheImageDirect.com/gtres

It is a set made up of straight-cut trousers, with frayed hems, and a pink t-shirt with gold embroidery. The distinctive touch that made this look a special one was silhouette shirt oversized and in a lighter shade of pink that the actress has donned over it. The Gucci stirrup loafers in black leathergave it a perfect counterpoint, as well as the cloth bag in the same tone as the pants.

TheImageDirect.com/gtres

Dakota Johnson has worn her hair loose and makeup, which if worn, nothing was noticeable. A casual style, relaxed but very stylish to walk around any big city this spring. We take note.

