men’s slalom canceled, there are no more conditions to compete

Zagreb raises the white flag, but perhaps not definitively.

The men’s slalom that should have taken place on the Sljeme hill will not take place today: the official cancellation, after the postponement of the start of the 1st heat (initially scheduled at 15.30) by fifteen minutes, but there is the possibility that however, try to re-propose tomorrow, Thursday 6 January, the first 2022 World Cup race for the men’s sector.

In fact, today was the worst day in terms of weather conditions, with high temperatures (over 6-7 degrees), rain and a lot of humidity with the fog arriving in the early afternoon, while snow is expected from the evening. There was nothing to be done by the organization, which salted again and re-wet the slope, in particular in the final section where the snow is literally “dead”, but the safety conditions (and the regularity of the race, given that after the first few steps there would have already been huge gaps) now they were gone.

The transfer to Switzerland was scheduled for this evening, for the athletes who will compete in the technical tests in Adelboden on Saturday and Sunday, but in the next few minutes the race jury and the chief race director of the men’s cup, Markus Waldner, will make a decision whether to try to re-propose this slalom tomorrow or, as the last hypothesis emerged in these minutes, that we even compete this evening …