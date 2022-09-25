Menstruation pain: how to avoid it without medication

Dysmenorrhea or menstrual pain is a condition that 50 to 90 percent of people with a uterus suffer and that involves a series of symptoms such as headache, diarrhea or intense pain that can reach disabling levels in 10 percent of cases.

Currently the only remedies that are used are those focused on reducing the dilation of the myometrium, the uterine muscle and, therefore, the pain caused by inflammation. For it, contraceptives or painkillers are used and it is recommended that you go to the gynecologist to investigate if it is a symptom of another pathology such as endometriosis.

However, some current studies have tried to find a non-pharmacological solution that may be effective by itself or as a complement, for which the effect of magnesium supplementation has been analyzed.

Magnesium, key to reducing uterine pain

The research ‘Effectiveness of Magnesium on Menstrual Symptoms Among Dysmenorrheal College Students: A Randomized Controlled Trial’ (Efficacy of magnesium on menstrual symptoms among university students with dysmenorrhea), published by the International Journal of Women’s Health and Reproduction Sciences, has shown that the use of this compound improves menstrual symptoms and reduces their intensity.

In this work, he divided his cohort into three groups to which he randomly administered placebo and magnesium in doses of 150 and 300 milligrams daily. Subsequently, the volunteers, who had period pain from 5 to 9 on a scale of 10they had to reflect in a diary the intensity of it in their following cycles.

The results showed that the effectiveness of magnesium 300 milligrams was the greatest of allThere was also a substantial improvement in people who took magnesium 150 milligrams over those who only had placebo.

The recommended dose of magnesium would be 300 milligrams daily

Therefore, it is established that the recommended dose in women suffering from severe dysmenorrhea would be 300 milligrams of a magnesium supplement, which can be consumed safely since healthy bodies have the ability to eliminate it.

Still, it is necessary that some population groups take special caresuch as pregnant or lactating women, those with heart block, kidney problems, as well as those who are taking some antibiotics, so it would be necessary to consult a doctor beforehand.