mental disorders due to the colossal that made her famous

Many of you remember her as a young man when she played some of the most important roles in international cinema, but today she is completely unrecognizable.

Born in Houston on July 7, 1949, she is one of the actresses and television producers sexiest Americans on the big screen. It managed to keep millions of viewers glued to the screen.

He made his debut playing small roles in the films “Nashville” and “Me and Annie”. Thanks to these she is noticed by Robert Altman who chooses her to become a co-star in his debut film “Three Women”.

Thanks to his impeccable performance, he was awarded the Prix d’Interpretation Feminine at the Film Festival in Cannes.

In 1980 she was chosen for one of the most famous films in the world, “Shining”. In the same year he takes part in the film Popeye, played by Robin Williams, in which he plays the girlfriend of “Popeye”, Olivia Oyl.

From 1988 to 1993 she established herself as a television producer giving life to some television series.

In 2002 she returned as an actress in the film “Manna from Heaven”, with whom he decides to put an end to his film career.

The secret actress

It took more than 56 weeks to shoot and record every single scene of the masterpiece inspired by the book by Stephen King and directed by Stanley Kubrik, Shining.

After participation in the film almost all the actors had a rosy career in show business, except our mystery actress.

He made us scream more than 40 years ago, but today he is unrecognizable. Did you understand who we are talking about?

Is exactly Shelley Duvall, the wife of teacher Jack Torrance, the sweet one Wendy.

Spreading the news of his drastic change was a reporter from the Hollywood Reporter. It reports the various and drastic changes of the woman, from the long white hair to the hoarse voice due to too many cigarettes to the lack of mental clarity.

In fact, in 2016 the actress appears in an episode of Dr. Phil’s program, where she claims to suffer from mental disorders after the chilling experience of Shining.

Today, The Shining’s Wendy lives in a community where we help each other and often remembers the good happy times spent with her friends and colleagues. Jack Nicholson, Roman Polansky and Warren Beatty. He still claims to see his friend Robin Williams instead he passed away in 2014.