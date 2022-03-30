Pathologies, even the most serious ones, begin to manifest themselves with small signals. These symptoms can easily be confused with other body problems.

With spring, the body could begin to suffer from the problems of summer and rising temperatures, such as tiredness and fatigue. We must pay attention to these possible symptoms because if they persist they could be the signal of something more serious for our health.

It is not uncommon for the signals our body to send us to get confused. Many tend to overlook physical problems or minor health ailments for many reasons. The daily frenzy, the scarce disturbance of the problem, the thought that this symptom is momentary, are reasons that lead us to ignore the signal.

Mental fatigue and physical fatigue and exhaustion could be the alarming signs of these 3 pathologies

In spring, with the first heat, it is normal to feel a sense of tiredness, of fatigue. The cause could be a stressful moment after a tiring start to the year or a wheezing related to the change of season. In this case, physical fatigue is accompanied by mental fatigue. If the state of fatigue persists and perhaps becomes fatigue, it could be the alarm bell of a pathology.

If fatigue is accompanied by muscle heaviness there could be a problem of anemia. A low level of red blood cells leads to this health problem. Some forms of anemia, the less dangerous ones, are linked to a lack of vitamins and minerals, especially iron. A blood test could indicate that tiredness and exhaustion are the effects of this condition.

But fatigue is one of the typical signs of another serious condition, diabetes. An excess of blood sugar causes this disease. Other symptoms of diabetes are unwarranted weight loss, constant thirst, and an increase in the frequency with which you go to the bathroom. Anyone who feels fatigued and also has these additional signs should contact their doctor.

If mental fatigue and physical fatigue and exhaustion are accompanied by a fever, sore throat, and glandular enlargement, then the person may be suffering from mononucleosis. Kissing disease is a viral infection that is spread through saliva. It has an incubation period of between 30 and 50 days and is identified with a blood test.

Deepening

3 very common symptoms of very dangerous diseases that no one should ever underestimate but often overlooked