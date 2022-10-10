Mental health: 11 wellness tips, courtesy of GQ

There are no simple, one-size-fits-all solutions to mental healthas there is no mental health problems simple and unique. But if the opening of talks around issues such as the anxiety and depression in the last decade has taught us something, is that it is comforting to listen to the experiences of others, if only to remind us that, underneath whatever externality we like to project to the world, most of us are united in the fight against something.

In this world mental health day, we share the little things that we have tried and that have had an impact on our daily lives. Like the guy in the gym who raves about jiu-jitsu, or those who find in the meditation an alternative to combat anxiety, we present the following not as a single, strict solution, but as inspiration. It may not be decades of therapy or an ayahuasca retreat in Peru, however, it is possible that the experiences of the team of GQ help you find your way to well-being.

Meditation with coffee, Oliver Franklin-Wallis

Is meditating difficult for you? This method could be for you. westend61

“Last summer, while I was going through one of the darkest periods of my life mentally, my therapist suggested that I try something new. The trick is called ‘meditation with coffee‘: Not some new narcotic-fueled wellness fad, but a bit of cognitive behavioral therapy elegantly simple. Here’s what it’s all about: When you’re feeling overwhelmed or need a little space, make yourself a hot drink (although I drink coffee, any drink will do). Then you look for a quiet place, in the garden, in a comfortable chair, wherever. A quiet place is the point. Then… you drink the drink. The trick is how you drink it. Instead of rushing, feel the shape of the cup in your hand first, warming your skin. After a while, bring the cup to your lips and appreciate that sensation too: the heat, the smell. Sip. Savor. Baby. Enjoy the first wave of heat that surrounds your body, like a hug. Think only about how your body feels. Then…repeat. Finish the drink. It may only take you two minutes. But I’ve found that no matter how desperate I feel, that little trick can often be the little jolt I need to take the next step toward feeling better.”

Reading on the treadmill, Lucy Ford

“I have always been someone who wanted to be a runner, but absolutely hated running. It’s horrible and boring, and my knee hurts, but I kept insisting, telling myself I had to feel bad. It turns out that you don’t really have to hate exercise if you don’t treat it like a punishment. One night, the viral 12-3-30 routine found its way onto my TikTok. It’s like this: You walk for 30 minutes at an incline of level 12 and a speed of level three. No longer needing to pick the most intense K-pop song to drown out the misery of going for a light jog, I decided to kill that half hour with my Kindle. At the end of the day, as a way to wash away the horrors the internet has imprinted on me, I am able to give my head some much-needed space. It has allowed me to take a breather and not feel like I have to be constantly connected to exist. And more importantly, it has also helped me rekindle my creativity personal, which often seems to be in the background. These easy 30 minutes of reading and walking are now something I look forward to (and my knees feel better, too).”

Acupressure Mat, Neha-Tamara Patel

“I bought myself a acupressure mat Shakti to help me sleep. At first she was skeptical, especially since she seems the opposite of relaxing; she claims to replicate the ancient therapy of lying on a bed of nails, but as a lifelong insomniac, I thought it was worth a try. It took me a while to get used to the initial discomfort (although I didn’t hate it like some of my friends who tried it), but once you get over it, it’s great. I find it so relaxing that I can fall asleep on it and use it whenever I have trouble sleeping. It’s also great for soothing muscles after exercise, and used right after a hot bath, it’s perfection!”

Sandbags, Sam Parker