Mental health affects sexual health: tips to avoid pitfalls universal

Both sexual and psychological health are seen as separate and distant topics from each other, whereas in reality they are very interconnected. The impact that these two areas have on the human body is huge. According to the World Health Organization, suicide is one of the four leading causes of death for people aged 15 to 29 worldwide and according to Our World in Data, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men suffer from depression at some point. Will suffer from. their lives. Read: Suicide: 12 warning signs to prevent a fatal outcome Psychologist Pilar Aguirre, sex and couples therapist associated with Colsanitas, assures that psychological health focuses on physical, emotional, mental and social aspects; Whereas mental health corresponds to the emotional, cognitive and social balance of a person. It also explains some of the effects and consequences, both positive and negative, as well as suggestions for taking care of these areas.

Mental and sexual health risks

Pilar Aguirre explains that poor mental health can cause problems such as anxiety, depression and stress. This results in loss of social skills and reduced ability to form intimate relationships. Read: Stress and Anxiety in Teens: Recognize the Symptoms and Take Timely Action On the other hand, sexual abuse and other traumatic experiences leave psychological consequences that affect both sexual and mental health in the long run. Similarly, sexually transmitted diseases such as herpes and gonorrhea can cause difficulties in people’s mental health; It is very common for high levels of anxiety, worry and even low self-esteem to arise.

According to WHO, one million sexually transmitted diseases are transmitted every day and one in four new infections annually are treatable.

Sexual orientation and gender identity also play a very important role in people’s health. The lack of acceptance and inclusion of the LGBTIQ+ community in society has resulted in mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, difficulty forming relationships, and difficulty in sexual expression. Read: LGBTIQ+ sex life and health: how to talk and resolve doubts? According to a study by the American Psychiatric Association, LGBTIQ+ people are not only more likely to need mental health services, but they are also 2.5 times more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and substance abuse than heterosexual people .

Avoid mental and sexual health crises