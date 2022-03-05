Mental health after the eruption of the La Palma volcano

Félix González, head of Psychiatry at the Hospital de La Palma.

On September 19, 2021 La Palma was shaking. The Cumbre Vieja volcano It erupted and, along with the images of lava, others began to appear that reflected the desperation of the island’s citizens. The mental health of the palm growers then became relevant, with its own programs in which Felix Gonzalezhead of Psychiatry at the Hospital de La Palma put all his work and knowledge.

Stress, anxiety or sleep problems thus added to the daily pathologies that the doctors saw in their consultations. “We know that there have been situations of psychological help” and it is that listening to patients beyond the symptoms it became a necessity. But before it, the doctors faced another problem: the lack of time.

“We have to encourage listening, but for that we have to have a more well-endowed Primary Care system,” González points out. A system that “was already at its limit before the pandemic” and that assumes that “the advice that can be given to doctors is to listen, but how are we going to ask a doctor to listen if they don’t have time to do so?” ?”, Exposes the head of Psychiatry at the Hospital of La Palma.

With a ratio of four psychologists for every 100,000 inhabitants, any type of catastrophe or incident puts the workers and the system itself to the limit. And, as Félix González points out, “an unexpected event is coming and we have to have personnel with experience in clinical psychology, that is to say that you have done your training. Being a psychologist is not necessarily being a clinical psychologist”, which leads to the request that, in the future, it be “taken into account that the ratios must be improved and equated to those recommended by international organizations such as the WHO and adapted to the European Union “.

Symptoms that will disappear

The weather It is the key to overcoming a catastrophe. According to González, “the 70 percent of people will recover in total, a percentage that can be around 20 percent may need help and only 10 percent will resist”.

At this point, health professionals and social workers must take into account the attachment that citizens could have with their neighborhoods and properties. Thus, according to the head of Psychiatry at the Hospital de La Palma, “people who have been living in one place for some time, because they obviously have a history in that space that have been cut by the volcano, compared to those who have less attachment“.

As a forecast for the future “we have to go to experiences contrasted of when time has passed with stressful situations. An example is the pandemic. We know from reference studies that anxiety and stress levels are high at first, but it is quite logical. If the situation is abnormal, the response is abnormal too.”