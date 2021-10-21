“MENTAL HEALTH between rights and prejudices”

On the occasion of the promotion of the month Welfare psychological, I remember a great classic of cinema still relevant today for food for thought on the history of sanity.

In 1962 it comes out “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” a novel written by Ken Kasey which in 1975 becomes the film version directed by Miloš Forman.

“Cuckoo’s Nest” in American means “madhouse” and “cuckoo” stands for “crazy”.

And it is in this frame that the stories of people made voiceless in their feelings intertwine, forced to the cold of physical and moral restraint.

The film

The protagonist is a young man named Randle Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson), already in prison for antisocial conduct and multiple assaults, who arrives in the asylum for experts to determine if his actions may depend on a mental illness or a simulation of the itself.

McMurphy immediately stands out for his extravagant and unconventional attitude, he evades the harsh rules of the asylum, imposed by the foreman Mrs Ratched (a netflix series will follow about her) becomes friends with the other patients who, dragged by him, come out of the torpor of resignation .

His is a cry for freedom: the more the inmates, however, confidently huddle around him, infected by his spirit of disobedience, the more Ratched tightens the screw of the repressive system.

The tragic epilogue represents the celebration of vitality forced into a cage of social prejudice.

Loading... Advertisements

The film tells of authorized health crimes committed on defenseless people deprived of their civil rights.

It seems a distant story but just think that in Italy only after the Basaglia Law of 1978 was the closure of mental hospitals sanctioned and an alternative response was sought, with assistance in the area, to the segregation and repression of those institutions. .

However, a certain difficulty still remains today in accepting cohabitation and the non-exclusion of those with a diagnosis of mental illness.

The prejudice on social dangerousness is in fact legible in the degree of accessibility to services, in the opportunities for recovery and treatment as well as in civic education towards diversity …

There is still a long way to go for psychosocial integration and that is why it is important to raise awareness of these issues.

#ottobremesedelbenesserepsychologico