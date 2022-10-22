mental-health-companies | How to promote the mental health and emotional well-being of workers? | LIFE

According to WHOone in eight people in the world suffers from a problem of mental health. During the pandemic caused by COVID-19, fear, isolation, worry and stress were triggers for disorders such as anxiety and depression. In this scenario, the work environment plays a fundamental role, since it is where people spend around a third of their days.

“Mental health is still a taboo in most organizations. When a collaborator is subjected to prolonged stress at her job, she puts her emotional well-being at risk. Therefore, from the Human Resources departments, conciliation, the establishment of breaks, a good working environment and positive reinforcement must be promoted”, says Giancarlo Ameghino, Manager of Management and Human Development of the Crosland Group.

Mental health problems at the workplace are usually associated with professional burnout, intimidating and stressful environments, as well as inadequate personnel protection policies. Promoting wellness at work will help reduce absenteeism and increase productivity.

For this reason, the Crosland Group specialist details four strategies that companies should consider to promote the mental health of their workers:

Create a supportive climate. Safe and prejudice-free spaces should be sought to be designed, where collaborators can share their experiences and discomforts. “ In our case, every 15 days, our general manager has breakfast or lunch with small groups of collaborators, so that they can convey their concerns. ”, Ameghino points out.

Safe and prejudice-free spaces should be sought to be designed, where collaborators can share their experiences and discomforts. “ ”, Ameghino points out. Make staff aware. It is important to create educational programs, where the symptoms of mental health disorders and diagnostic tools are discussed. In addition, a culture oriented towards the well-being of professionals must be implemented.

It is important to create educational programs, where the symptoms of mental health disorders and diagnostic tools are discussed. In addition, a culture oriented towards the well-being of professionals must be implemented. Provide psychological support . It is key to provide specialized help to employees who need it, especially those who suffer from symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress.

. It is key to provide specialized help to employees who need it, especially those who suffer from symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress. Disconnect spaces: Hybrid work has become prevalent. But, it is not only important that the start and end times of the day are respected, it is also essential that time is allocated to generate bonds of camaraderie. “During the pandemic, we set aside a moment of the week for employees to connect virtually, but not to talk about work, but about personal issues. In addition, once a month we develop our internal Olympics in a hybrid format, to give us a break from work”indicates.

