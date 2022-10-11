Mental Health Day: 4 celebrities who spoke about their disorders | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

This Monday, October 10, the world commemorates the mental health daya date that seeks year after year to raise awareness about mental health problems that affect globally, in order to eradicate stigmas regarding their treatment.

In the world of entertainment, some music, film and television stars have come together to raise their voices and break the taboos that surround all kinds of mental disorders, sharing their own stories to achieve empathy in the public and encourage them to seek help. An example of this is the recent story that has been shared Selena Gomez in her new documentary “My Mind & Me”, a feature film that explores his entire struggle for wellness in his mental health; Here are more celebrities who have shared his stories.

1.- Yuridia

A couple of years ago, at the beginning of 2020, the Mexican singer Yuridia confessed to the media that she suffers from a disorder that limits her from socializing with the outside world, because she suffers from social phobia.

Through her social networks, the 35-year-old interpreter explained details of how she has dealt with this anxiety disorder and how difficult it has been to cope with it on a par with her artistic career: “I have a hard time communicating with people; I have a hard time talk, socialize with people, go out on the street. And it is harder for me to give interviews, and you know that. And I know that you know because I read your comments and I know that you want much more from me, but, the truth is it is not in my power to give it to them”.

2. Jennifer Aniston

In April 2022, Jennifer Aniston confessed in an interview with People that, for more than 30 years, he suffered from frequent sleep disorder, also known as insomnia, a situation that physically and mentally affected the leading actress of Friends.

“I think it started in our 30s, or maybe a little earlier, but you don’t start to notice the effects of sleep deprivation when we’re young, because we feel invincible. It started out as something I just accepted, and then all of a sudden I realized account of the effects of lack of sleep and how it affected my day, my work and my mental function and my physical state,” he said.

3.- Daniela Magun

In one of her strongest and most personal confessions that Daniela Magún has shared in a chat with her colleagues from Netas Divinas, the Kabah singer revealed in March 2019 that at the age of 17 she went through a period in which she struggled against bulimia .

The 43-year-old artist today shared that she suffered from this eating disorder at the beginning of her artistic career: “(I) speak little, not because I am ashamed or regret it, but I speak little about it because it is a delicate and dangerous subject. At 17 years old I suffered from an eating disorder, I got bulimia, they say ‘it gave me’ but it’s not a disease that gives you like the flu, because it’s something that you cause it.”

4. Kylie Jenner

After her second pregnancy with Travis Scott, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan confessed on her reality show, “The Kardashians”, that she went through an emotional slump after giving birth to her baby, Wolf Webster, due to depression disorder postpartum.

“I just had this new baby but I cried unprepared for about three weeks (…) For other moms going through it right now… it hasn’t been easy for me either. I keep reminding myself that I made a human complete, a beautiful and healthy child,” he confessed.

Postpartum or perinatal depression is a mood disorder that affects new mothers, causing immeasurable sadness and that, in the long run, can cause even more serious and deep depression in the future; Its symptoms include insomnia, loss of appetite, severe irritability, or difficulty bonding with the newborn.