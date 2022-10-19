Mental health: how to distinguish anxiety from stress? | WELLNESS

stress and anxiety they are part of our lives, as they are our body’s natural response to the danger or threat we face. This is manifested by physical characteristics such as increased body sweating or increased heartbeat.

There is a big difference between the anxiety and the stress what is important to know. For this reason, the psychologist Victoria Oropeza in dialogue with Bienestar de El Comercio, he explains these differences so that we can cope with it.

Anxiety

The anxiety it is a natural feeling in the face of threatening events, and these can be presented through internal or external dangers. This, according to Oropeza, is a functional adaptive response It helps protect us from risky situations. When it occurs, an anxious response is produced that helps fight against that feeling of danger.

Besides, the anxiety is closely related to fear we have of the future. We are afraid of unpleasant consequences that we do not know if they are going to happen, but we assume it and at all times they are present in the mind.

Stress

This, on the other hand, is a sensation of the emotional state that is demonstrated in the face of an overload response or the existence of responsibilities assumed daily.

“If we find ourselves in the workplace, sometimes we overload ourselves with duties that we cannot complete and when this happens, we begin to generate this tension in us that appears as a mental burden. It is a feeling of worry, anguish, fear of failing or that it will not be”, explains Oropeza.

When our body begins to have physical responses in front of stressare manifested by:

bodily discomfort

Muscle tension

Headaches

sweating

Stomach ache