“Mental health is health”: Joe Biden thanked Selena Gomez for her speech at the White House

UNITED STATES-. Thursday May 26 Joe Biden offered more information about his recent meeting with Selena Gomez on the White House, where they discussed the importance of destigmatizing mental health. the president of USA shared a video of the meeting he had with the star, the first lady Jill Biden and the surgeon general of USA Vivek Murthy.

“Mental health is health. For all of you who are struggling, know that you are not alone. For Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re sitting down to discuss how we can remove stigma and expand access to care to ensure everyone can get the support they need,” she wrote. Biden in Twitter. In the past week Gomez showed up at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum.

Gomez retweeted the video of Biden and noted that it was “a great honor” for her to participate in that conversation. In the video published by the president of USAhe thanks the Rare singer, who has been very public about her mental health struggles, for her work to ease “the burden on people” facing similar issues.

Selena Gomez has her own foundation to help with mental health stigma

“I really believe we can make a difference, and it starts in the places where people spend the most time. I mean, our youth spend a lot of time with their communities of friends, mainly at school. I don’t take my platform lightly. I’m not perfect. I am human. I have things I walk through, ”he replies. Gomez a Biden in the video.

“That’s why I feel like people like me can hopefully be on the other side of the voice and say, ‘Hey, it doesn’t feel like I’m ending every 5 seconds. I don’t have everything ready. I have had to work on this. I’ve tried everything to escape this feeling. So why pretend I have it all together?’” he said. Gomez. During her participation, the artist gave a passionate speech on the destigmatization of mental health.