Mental health lessons we’ve learned from celebrities

‘The mental health it is also self care. I am learning to break the cycle of ill health and neglect by focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signals it gives me.’ Thank you, Beyoncé, for reminding us that dropping activities for our Mental WellnessIt is something that we must allow ourselves.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has spoken about the importance of detecting the mental health problemsand, if necessary, receive medical treatment.

‘The depression it is a problem that few people want to talk about, because they do not know how to say that they are depressed, but we must normalize and understand that it is totally okay to feel sad,’ he said.

“I’m the most anti-drug person, but some people need them, and there was a time when I needed them too.” However, I think the universe gave me all of this (fame and fortune) so that I could help people feel like they don’t have to be something they don’t. There’s nothing worse than faking happiness.’ We admire you, Miley.

Emma Stone

This beautiful actress has also spoken about the mental healthin particular of the panic attackswith which he has given a voice to many people in the world who, like Emma Stone, suffer from this disorder.

‘The first time I had a panic attack I was sitting at my friend’s house and I thought the house was on fire. I called my mom and she took me home, and for the next three years she just didn’t stop,’ Emma Stone told the Wall Street Journal. If you have been through the same thing, remember that talking about it is the first step and asking for help is the way to learn how to handle these situations.

No one better than an expert to give you the necessary tools and improve your mental health. Getty Images

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has confessed that he has anxiety and that dealing with it has not been easy, because although many people doubt this health problem, he continues to deal with her and coming to terms with her condition. In this way he inspires others to face any mental disorder.

‘Me anxiety It’s so disturbing and hard to explain. It’s this stuff that swells up and blocks your rational thought processes. Even when you want to do something that is good for you and you know you will enjoy it, anxiety is telling you a different story. It is a constant battle within yourself’.

Celebrities have gone through different complications of mental health and they have talked about it without fear, leaving us two lessons very important in general: it is courageous to recognize when something is not right and talking about it with trusted people and experts is the answer to get out of it.