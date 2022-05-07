Mental health, only 3 public psychologists for every 100,000 inhabitants – Health

Mental health, long neglected and underfunded, “has received the final blow with the pandemic and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan pays little attention to it”. With the paradox that “just when mental disorders increase, dedicated health services decrease”. Starting with a personnel problem: in the public, the national average is just 3.3 psychologists per 100 thousand inhabitants, with a range that goes from 16 in Valle d’Aosta to 1.3 in Piedmont. This is what emerges from the “Civic health report. Citizens’ rights and federalism in health care “, presented today by Cittadinanzattiva.

The problems reported by citizens to Pit Health in terms of mental health represent 12.8% of the reports in the area of ​​territorial assistance and “show a growing structural deficit in mental health services”. In fact, they describe the desperation for the management of a situation that has become unsustainable at the family level (28%), the poor quality (24%) and the difficulty in accessing public care (20%).

In Italy, 126 Departments for Mental Health provide public assistance, with a peak of 27 in Lombardy, and a total of 1,299 territorial structures, equal to 2.6 per 100 thousand inhabitants: Tuscany has the highest value of structures (7.5), followed by Valle d’Aosta (5.7) and Veneto (4.4). As many as 15 regions are below the national average. As for the staff, Liguria with 13.8 presents the best ratio of doctors per inhabitants, followed by Toscana and PA Trento (12.8 each). Also in this case, 13 Regions have data below the national average (equal to 9): black jersey in Veneto (5.9) and Marche (6). In the face of this, the psychological bonus 2022 ‘introduced by the Milleproroghe disappointed the patient associations “and to many it seemed a way to be forgiven for forgetting the Pnrr”.