Mental health problems on the rise in Santiago

Mental health has become one of the most demanded medical services by patients in the Cibao region.

Despite the fact that Santiago has the largest Crisis Intervention Unit in the country, it is not enough to attend to the large number of patients who seek psychiatric services and who arrive at this unit every day, at the José María Cabral y Báez Hospital.

In addition to the costly psychotropic drugs, patients who suffer from this condition and who go to the Cabral y Báez Hospital in Santiago must have the necessary patience to make shifts, even for every five patients who are treated in the psychiatric unit, seven They are waiting to be served.

The person in charge of the Mental Health Department of Cabral and Báez, Hilda Valdez, explained to LISTÍN DIARIO that the Crisis Intervention Unit has 20 beds and eight psychiatrists available, but they are insufficient.

“About 20 beds for the population of Cibao are not enough, when we dispatch five patients we already have seven in the emergency room waiting,” explained the specialist.

He said that each peripheral hospital in Santiago should have at least one Crisis Intervention Unit with four or five beds, because they are not enough.

Valdez pointed out the factors that can lead people to suffer from a mental illness: A stressor, a work overload, if the person comes with a genetic preposition, but, above all, the consumption of controlled substances.

He pointed out that young people who have some type of drug addiction are the most predominant and go to the psychiatric unit. “Currently many young people are being hospitalized for substance use, they are people who at their young age become dysfunctional, have multiple relapses due to consumption of that substance,” she said.

Valdez also explained that the relatives of patients suffering from this disease tend to wear out, given that you have to be on top of them, so that they take the medications and so that you go to the medical appointment; but in turn, he said that not everyone is like that, since many are very disciplined, that’s why they get out of that situation quickly.

He explained that for these families there are also therapies, which are taught in the same psychiatric unit.

“If the family accompanies the patient, then the process is much easier for everyone, so we have a patient with a better response,” explained the doctor.







pathological grief

He referred to the woman who committed suicide at the grave of her husband, who had passed away a year ago.

The psychiatrist maintained that the woman suffered from an unresolved pathological mourning, for this reason help should be sought in time, in the face of any mental illness, in order to get out of the crisis.