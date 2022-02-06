Mental illness: the profound reflections of “One flew over the cuckoo’s nest”, in the sign of Basaglia – Blog

TRENTO. On the fortieth anniversary of Basaglia’s death, a show that reflects on mental health, mental illness, intolerance and acceptance, abuse and freedom.

As part of the review “RavinAteatro 2022” promoted by the Pro Loco Ravina, Saturday 5 February, at 8.45 pm, in the multipurpose hall “C. Demattè”, in via per Belvedere, 4, the theater company “Gad-Città di Trento” will bring scene “One flew over the cuckoo’s nest”, by Dale Wassermann (translation by Giovanni Lombardo Radice).

In American parlance, the “cuckoo’s nest” is one of the many expressions used to refer to an asylum, and the theatrical show, directed by Alberto Uez and prepared for the 40th anniversary of the death of Franco Basaglia, a psychiatrist who fought for the closure of asylums, made its debut last November at the “G.Cona” theater in Gardolo in scope of “I support you! When discomfort becomes a resource”.

The cultural initiative was organized by the Trento Mental Health Center and Gad with the Municipality of Trento, the Province, the Provincial Health Service Agency, the Caritro Foundation and the associations “Le Parole Ritrovate” and “Il Cerchio Fareassieme” to reflect on present and future of mental health in Trentino and in our country.

Based on the novel of the same name by Ken Kesey, published in 1962, and based on the author’s experience, a volunteer at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Palo Alto, California, the 1975 award-winning film, directed by Miloš Forman and starring Jack Nicholson, marked the history of world cinema: admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a conviction, Randle McMurphy rebels – he is the “someone” who “flew” in the title, unmasking with his presence the repressive and prison character of the institution -, and following his example, the other patients also oppose the harsh rules imposed by the foreman Ratched.

The scene appears, symbolically, like a prison where locks, bars and instruments of restraint are images of abuse and lack of freedom and, oscillating between farce and tragedy, text and spectacle are “a lesson in civil commitment and a ruthless indictment of the methods adopted within asylums, but above all a metaphor on the relationship between the individual and established power, on the oppressive mechanisms of society and on the conditioning of man by other men “.

For info and tickets: headquarters of the Pro Loco from 10 to 12, from Monday to Friday; by calling 389.6465371 on the day of the show.

The next staging will be on Friday 11 March, at the Zandonai Theater in Rovereto, as part of the national amateur theater competition “Sipario d’Oro 2022”, meanwhile the Gad proposes “Theater workshop 18-30 years”.

In fact, the “youth group” dedicated to aspiring actors is back.

First meeting on Thursday 24 February, at 8.30 pm, in via Olmi 24, in Trento. Info: gadtrento@tiscali.it.

[foto di scena dal sito della Cofas]