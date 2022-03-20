Mental Illnesses Increase Risk of Heart Disease: The Study

A scientific study has highlighted the link between mental and heart diseases: this is when the risk of them arising is highest according to the researchers.

A team of US scientists found that being suffering from illnesses mental severe, such as bipolarity and schizophrenia, increases the risk to be affected by pathologies cardiac and vascular at a young age.

Research from the Health Partners Institute of Minneapolis

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association revealed an unexpected link between mental illness and those affecting the cardiovascular system.

According to data released by the World Health Organization, in fact, people with schizophrenia are 2-3 times more likely to die at a young age than the rest of the population.

It is a very large basin, which includes 24 million people.

This was demonstrated by a research conducted on a sample of 6 million participants, according to which those suffering from mental illnesses have a shorter lifespan of about 10-20 years compared to those who are not affected.

The main cause of death in these patients is heart disease such as stroke, atherosclerosis and myocardial infarction.

Here’s how mental illnesses increase the risk of heart disease

The study conducted by the Health Partners Institute looked at the health status of 6 million people between the ages of 18 and 75.

2% of the sample had severe mental illness, including bipolar, schizoaffective disorder, and schizophrenia.

The researchers examined a series of parameters relating to the general well-being of the volunteers and, more specifically, to the health of the cardiovascular system.

In particular, the scholars have focused on risk factors such as bad cholesterol, blood sugar level, blood pressure and body mass index.

Analysis of the data collected by scientists showed that the risk of heart disease associated with mental illness is 1.5% higher.

In fact, the percentage of danger in people with mental disorders was 9.5%, compared to 8% for the rest of the research participants.