Mentions of Chile on Netflix: from Breaking Bad to Our Great National Parks

Netflix put together an ode to Chile, remembering some of the most remembered mentions in different Hollywood series and movies that are available on the platform.

Through its social networks, the platform shared the video that it titled in which it called us “the best country on Netflix” -a nod to the viral where a young man calls us “the best country in Chile, brother”-

“You can’t spend money, man. Save for the chucha ”, Luis Gnecco begins by saying in his participation in the Narcos series.

Later, he included the mention of Chile in Don’t Look Up, by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. In the satire about the end of the world, Timothy Chalamet’s character asks someone to contact the Chilean government to offer him money for a tsunami to destroy our coasts.

They could not leave out the mention of the University of Santiago de Chile from Breaking Bad, from the hand of the most interesting villain of the decade, Gus Fring.

Other honorable mentions are the question “Is Chile safe?” that were performed in “The Worst Housemates in the World”. And the quote to Pablo Neruda in Orange is the New Black.

It also includes the documentary narrated by Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, in which they dedicated a chapter to Chilean Patagonia. In addition, it should be mentioned that the Chilean René Araneda works within the team.